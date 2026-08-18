How to get Sunderland vs Fulham tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

It promises to be a huge season for Sunderland, who have qualified for Europe for the first time since 1973, and only the second time in their entire history. The Premier League remains key of course and the talented squad will aim to get the Black Cats' fans purring in their Stadium of Light season opener against Fulham on Sunday, August 30.

Sunderland surpassed all expectations on their return to the Premier League last season, finishing seventh and securing a UEFA Europa League spot. That success was built on an impressive home record, with Régis Le Bris' boys pulling off some memorable wins against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and in particular, Newcastle, at the Stadium of Light.

You could be there for Sunderland's Premier League home opener on the last Sunday in August. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Fulham, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League fixture?

Sunderland vs Fulham takes place at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland on Sunday, August 30, with a scheduled kick-off time of 2pm BST.

Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.

Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.

Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.

General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like StubHub.

How much do Sunderland vs Fulham Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.

Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.

Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.

Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Purchasing tickets for high-stakes Premier League matches allows supporters to witness top-tier tactical battles and world-class individual talent live. If you intend to back your matchday insights on the final outcome, don't leave your introductory customer incentives behind. Make sure to implement our verified betfred promo code to enjoy exceptional betting perks today.

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