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Premier League
team-logoSunderland
Stadium of Light
team-logoArsenal
Book Sunderland vs Arsenal Tickets
Rob Norcup
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How to get Sunderland vs Arsenal tickets: 2026/27 Premier League prices, fixture information, kick-off time & more

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Tickets
Premier League
Sunderland
Arsenal

Don't miss out on the Black Cats taking on the reigning Premier League champions this September

Sunderland surpassed all expectations on their return to the Premier League last season, finishing seventh and securing a UEFA Europa League spot. That success was built on an impressive home record, with Régis Le Bris' boys pulling off some memorable wins against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth and in particular, Newcastle, at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland vs Arsenal TicketsBook now

The Black Cats also dug their claws in and showed their fighting spirit when Arsenal came to the Stadium of Light last November. Despite falling 2-1 behind to the Gunners, Brian Brobbey snatched an injury-time equaliser to send the home fans delirious.

The Premier League champions are back in the north east for a floodlight thriller on Saturday, September 12 and Sunderland know they will have to be fully focused and show plenty of grit and determination once again.

It promises to be one not to be missed and you could be there. Let GOAL provide you with everything you need to know about securing tickets for Sunderland vs Arsenal, including where to buy them and how much they cost.

When is the Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League fixture?

Sunderland vs Arsenal takes place at the Stadium of Light (Sunderland) on Saturday, September 12, with a scheduled 8pm BST kick-off.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 4
Stadium of Light

How to buy Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League tickets

Multiple ticketing options are available for Premier League matches - from individual match tickets to season tickets and hospitality packages - managed through each club's official ticket portal or authorized travel partners.

Due to overwhelming global demand, anti-touting legislation, and 100% digital turnstiles, Premier League clubs allocate tickets through the following process:

  • Season Ticket Holders & Debentures: Existing season ticket holders retain their seats or release unused fixtures back to the club.
  • Paid Official Club Members (Ballot System): Traditional first-come, first-served online queues have been replaced by randomized ballot lotteries for paid club members (e.g. Red Memberships, One Hotspur, Official Membership). Members register during a set window weeks before the match to enter the draw.
  • Official Ticket Exchanges (Resale): If a match sells out, members who missed out in the ballot can buy returned tickets at face value through the club's official Ticket Exchange.
  • General Sale: Open sales to the non-member general public are virtually non-existent for Premier League matches.

If looking to source last-minute tickets, fans can also purchase tickets off secondary platforms, like LiveFootballTickets.

Sunderland vs Arsenal TicketsBook now

How much do Sunderland vs Arsenal Premier League tickets cost?

The cost of a Premier League ticket for the 2026/27 season varies widely depending on the host club, seating location, and fixture category:

  • Age & Concession Tiers: Most clubs offer tiered pricing across Adult, Junior (typically U18 or U21), Student, and Senior categories, though discount percentages and age brackets differ from team to team.
  • Match Categorization: Clubs classify fixtures into tiers (e.g., Category A, B, or C). Marquee matchups against top-six rivals or derby opponents fall into Category A, commanding the highest face-value prices.
  • Seat Location: Central longside and lower-tier seats carry premium pricing, while upper-tier seats behind the goals offer more budget-friendly options.
  • Official Membership Needed: To purchase home tickets at face value, nearly all Premier League clubs require each spectator to hold an active paid Official Club Membership to enter ballot lotteries or resale exchanges.

Away Ticket Pricing & Availability

The Premier League has officially extended the mandatory £30 price cap for away tickets through the 2026/27 season (and confirmed through at least 2027/28).

While away tickets are capped at £30, they are among the hardest tickets in global sport to acquire. Away allocations are extremely limited and typically sold exclusively to top-tier season ticket holders with maximum loyalty points - they virtually never reach general sale or basic membership draws.

Sunderland vs Arsenal TicketsBook now

Form

SUN

SUN - Form

REN
W2-1
IPS
L2-1
FUL
W1-0
BRE
D1-1
HUL
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ARS

ARS - Form

MCI
W3-0
COV
W3-0
AVL
W0-1
CHE
W2-1
NAP
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Recent Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

SunderlandDrawArsenal
0
1
4
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
3
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
2
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
FT
Carabao Cup
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
5
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
FT
Premier League
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
2
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
0
FT
Premier League
Sunderland badge
Sunderland
SUN
1
Arsenal badge
Arsenal
ARS
4
FT
4Goals Scored16
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored3/5

Team news & squads

Sunderland vs Arsenal lineups

4-2-3-1
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Formation
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
R. RoefsR. RoefsN. MukieleN. MukieleD. BallardD. BallardReinildoReinildoK. DansoK. DansoG. XhakaG. XhakaE. Le FeeE. Le FeeN. SadikiN. SadikiN. AnguloN. AnguloT. MeunierT. MeunierB. BrobbeyB. BrobbeyD. RayaD. RayaGabrielGabrielE. KonsaE. KonsaB. WhiteB. WhiteR. CalafioriR. CalafioriM. Lewis-SkellyM. Lewis-SkellyC. TzolisC. TzolisB. SakaB. SakaD. RiceD. RiceM. OedegaardM. OedegaardK. HavertzK. Havertz
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
4-2-3-1
Sunderland

Starting XI

Arsenal

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Le Bris
  • M. Arteta
Sunderland

Injuries and Suspensions

Arsenal

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
5500135+815
W
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
540184+412
L
W
W
W
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
5311165+1110
W
W
D
L
W
4
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
5230104+69
W
D
D
D
W
5
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
523073+49
D
W
D
D
W
6
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
523074+39
W
D
W
D
D
7
EvertonEvertonEVE
523063+39
W
D
D
D
W
8
Hull CityHull CityHUL
522164+28
L
D
D
W
W
9
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
52219908
W
L
D
W
D
10
ChelseaChelseaCHE
52121012-27
L
D
L
W
W
11
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
5203711-46
L
W
L
L
W
12
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
51228805
D
L
D
W
L
13
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
512245-15
L
W
D
D
L
14
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
5113610-44
L
L
D
W
L
15
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
5113611-54
D
L
W
L
L
16
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
511349-54
W
L
D
L
L
17
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
503268-23
L
D
D
D
L
18
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
5104110-93
W
L
L
L
L
19
FulhamFulhamFUL
502358-32
D
D
L
L
L
20
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
502328-62
L
D
D
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

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