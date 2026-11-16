Revealed: Why Zinedine Zidane left 'frustrated' as France boss slams Nations League display despite Turkey victory

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France manager Zinedine Zidane has voiced his deep dissatisfaction with Les Bleus' recent performance, despite the team securing their place in the Nations League quarter-final. The legendary midfielder turned coach admitted that tactical flaws left him feeling perplexed after the narrow 2-1 victory over Turkey.

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Sluggish Les Bleus scrape past energetic Turkey

France bounced back from Thursday's defeat to Italy by edging out Turkey 2-1, a crucial result that booked their spot in the Nations League final eight.

However, the display on the pitch failed to convince. Les Bleus looked vulnerable defensively, squandered numerous scoring opportunities, and endured a sluggish opening 45 minutes against a Turkish outfit that consistently outmatched them for intensity.

Zidane highlights first-half pressing flaws

Speaking to TF1 after the final whistle, Zidane did not hide his annoyance at how easily Turkey bypassed his side's out-of-possession structure before the break. "The objective was to qualify after our defeat against Italy. Regarding the performance, we can be a little perplexed, especially in the first half, where we were not good with our pressing," Zidane said.

The France boss pinpointed Turkey's use of a high-positioned goalkeeper as a major tactical headache that exposed spaces across the pitch. "It's my job to say when things aren't going well. When I don't see good things on the pitch, we get a bit frustrated," he continued. "In terms of pressing, they bothered us with the goalkeeper coming out very high. We allowed the gaps to be created and we weren't good at all with the pressure. We did it very poorly. These are things we still need to improve on. I wasn't happy, and neither were the players."

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Collective responsibility over defensive blame

Despite a rocky opening period in which France gave up several clear chances, Zidane noted a marked improvement after the interval without needing to lose his temper in the dressing room. "We corrected things at halftime and we were better with our pressing in the second half. We conceded a lot of chances, especially in the first half," he explained.

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When pressed by reporters on whether his backline was at fault, Zidane rejected individual blame and demanded better ball retention and teamwork. He added: "It's not the defense. It's all of us together. We have to press as a team, and when we're not pressing, we all pull together.

"These are things we need to implement. We need to keep possession. We like to run with the ball, but without it, it's not our strength. We had it better in the second half, playing with two touches. We have to keep repeating that. The walls weren't shaking at halftime. We corrected some things, and it was better in the second half. The reaction was very good."

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Work to do ahead of the Nations League quarter-finals

While qualification for the Nations League quarter-final achieves France's primary objective, the performance serves as a timely warning. Zidane must quickly drill his squad on coordinated pressing and two-touch possession play if Les Bleus are to avoid being exposed in the knockout stages.