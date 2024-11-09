How to watch today's Wrexham vs Mansfield League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Mansfield, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham will welcome an in-form Mansfield side to SToK Cae Ras for a League One contest on Saturday.

The newly promoted sides faced mixed fortunes in their recent FA Cup fixtures, as the Red Dragons faced an exit after a 1-0 loss at Harrogate at a time Mansfield progressed to the second round of the cup competition after defeating Curzon Ashton 4-0 over the weekend.

While Phil Parkinson's side look for their first win since back-to-back league draws against Huddersfield and Charlton Athletic, the Stags can leapfrog Wrexham to occupy the third spot on the League One standings table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Wrexham vs Mansfield online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Mansfield will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Wrexham vs Mansfield kick-off time & stadium

Date: Novmber 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET Venue: SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Mansfield will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham team news

Parkinson is likely to revert to a similar lineup from the 2-2 draw against Charlton Athletic, while Ollie Palmer and Paul Mullin continue to feature in attack ahead of the injured duo of Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher.

Elliot Lee would be handed a start over Oliver Rathbone in midfield, alongside George Dobson and Andy Cannon, with Dan Scarr expecting a recall at the back.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Barnett, Cleworth, Scarr, O'Connor, McClean; Dobson, Lee, Cannon; Mullin, Palmer.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Burton, Howard, Hall Defenders: Brunt, Cleworth, O'Connell, O'Connor, Bolton, Mendy, Revan, Scarr, Boyle, Barnett, James, Dean Midfielders: McClean, Cannon, Evans, Forde, Dobson, Rathbone, Jones, Lee, Ashfield, Adam Forwards: Palmer, Mullin, Faal, Edwards, Rainbird

Mansfield team news

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough would also roll back to a similar lineup for the Stags' 1-1 draw with Birmingham City in League One, as Will Evans should be joined by Lee Gregory up front, supported by Aaron Lewis.

Similarly, Keanu Baccus would earn a recall alongside George Maris in the middle, while Aden Flint can continue at the back to allow Jordan Bowery to operate on the right flank.

Mansfield possible XI: Pym; Flint, Kilgour, Oshilaja; Bowery, Maris, Baccus, McLaughlin; Lewis; Gregory, Evans.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pym, Flinders, Mason Defenders: McLaughlin, Williams, Hewitt, Kilgour, Cargill, Bowery, Macdonald, Flint, Cooper, Blake-Tracy, Oshilaja Midfielders: Lewis, Maris, S. Quinn, Baccus, Reed, Boateng Forwards: Akins, Evans, B. Quinn, Oates, Nichols, Gregory, Waine

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wrexham and Mansfield across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 29, 2024 Wrexham 2-0 Mansfield League Two November 4, 2023 Mansfield 1-2 Wrexham FA Cup October 3, 2023 Mansfield 0-0 Wrexham League Two April 20, 2013 Mansfield 1-0 Wrexham National League April 4, 2013 Wrexham 2-1 Mansfield National League

Useful links