Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds buys new multi-million pound London home close to set of Ted Lasso

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has reportedly purchased a new multi-million pound home close to the set of popular television show Ted Lasso.

Deadpool star is a regular visitor to Britain

Family looking for a base in England

Property found in south west of the capital

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood actor and his wife Blake Lively have been regular visitors to British shores since a stunning takeover of Welsh outfit Wrexham was completed alongside Rob McElhenney in February 2021. They are now looking to put down roots in England.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the Daily Mail, the Reynolds family has acquired a luxurious pad in south-west London – the area in which the hit Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso is filmed. A source has told the Mail: “Ryan and Blake just love Britain, it has become a real second home for them. They have made some really good friends in the UK, so it made sense to have a proper base here. While they love Wrexham, a lot of their work is taking place in London so it seemed to make more sense to be there rather than Wales. The UK is small compared to America, so nowhere is actually that far.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: The property in question is said to have come with a £4 million ($5m) price tag, but that could be considered loose change for Reynolds and Gossip Girl star Lively. The pair are said to have moved into their new surroundings while Reynolds films the third instalment of the Deadpool film franchise.

WHAT NEXT? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are former inhabitants of south-west London, while Jason Sudeikis set up camp in the area while playing the role of American coach Lasso – the manager of fictional outfit AFC Richmond.