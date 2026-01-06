How to get World Cup European qualifier tickets: Italy vs Northern Ireland, Czech Republic vs Republic of Ireland & more

Six FIFA World Cup 2026 spots are still up for grabs, and four of them will be filled by sides that are successful during the UEFA play-offs in March. In total, sixteen teams will be involved in twelve matches that take place over six days.

UEFA or European World Cup qualifying is always one of the most competitive regional sections, and the current campaign has been no different. We are set for some crunch clashes, which will decide the fate of a host of nations.

Ten of the 16 sides taking part are housed within the top 50 of the FIFA rankings, so we can expect mouthwatering matches all over the continent, from Wales in the west to Turkiye in the east and numerous places in between.

Let GOAL give you all the vital ticket information you need for the upcoming UEFA play-offs, which will decide who’s heading to North America next summer, including how you can secure seats and how much they will cost.

When are the World Cup European qualifiers?

Date Fixture (CET) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path A S/F: Wales vs Bosnia & Herzegovina (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path A S/F: Italy vs Northern Ireland (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path B S/F: Ukraine vs Sweden (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path B S/F: Poland vs Albania (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path C S/F: Turkiye vs Romania (6pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path C S/F: Slovakia vs Kosovo (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path D S/F: Denmark vs North Macedonia (8.45pm) Tickets Thu, March 26 Path D S/F: Czech Rep vs Rep of Ireland (8.45pm) Tickets

The eight winners from the above fixtures will move on to the four ‘Path Finals’, which take place six days later, on Wednesday, March 31. Those games will decide which four teams are going to the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the summer.

What to expect from the World Cup European qualifiers?

While Albania, North Macedonia, and Kosovo are attempting to reach their first-ever World Cup finals, there are several big footballing countries vying to recapture past glories, none more so than Italy.

Astonishingly, the 4-time world champions, Italy, failed to qualify for either the 2018 or 2022 World Cup finals, and the pressure is building on Azzurri boss, Gennaro Gattuso, to get them over the line this time. Italy has become a play-off regular in recent times, along with Sweden, Ukraine, and the Rep of Ireland. Both of the latter two have not joined the World Cup party for 20+ years and are desperate to make an appearance once again.

What is the format for the World Cup European qualifiers?

The twelve UEFA qualifying group runners-up are participating in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners from the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League, who did not finish first or second during the World Cup qualifying group phase.

The sixteen teams that enter the play-offs will be drawn into four paths, with four teams in each. Play-off matches will be played in single-leg semi-finals followed by single-leg finals.

How to buy World Cup European qualifiers tickets?

Official national football associations are often the first place to check ticket availability for upcoming matches. However, tickets may sell out quickly for high-profile matches, such as the World Cup European Play-Offs.

In addition, fans could/can purchase World Cup European Play-Off tickets on the secondary market. SeatPick is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels. They are legitimate merchants in the ticket resale marketplace and a safe place for fans to buy tickets.

How much do World Cup European qualifiers tickets cost?

World Cup European qualifier tickets start from €100 for the Italy vs Northern Ireland match, up to €616 for the Turkey vs Romania encounter at SeatPick.

It's important to note that ticket prices on secondary marketplaces com are dynamic. They are set by individual sellers based on demand and can fluctuate.

While tickets have started from €87, it's possible for prices to be higher, especially for premium seating or last-minute purchases.

When considering your purchase, remember that the cheapest tickets often sell out first. Always compare prices across available sections and ensure you understand the seating arrangements, especially if you are attending with a group.