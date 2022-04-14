World Cup 2022 tickets: Prices & how to buy

The 2022 World Cup is nearly here and hosts Qatar are gearing up for a historic tournament.

With the groups settled and a route to the final drawn out for the favourites of the tournament, fans are eager to get their hands on the much sought-after tickets to the world’s biggest sporting event.

So how much are tickets and where can you buy them? GOAL brings you all the details you need to attend the tournament.

Article continues below

How to buy World Cup 2022 tickets

World Cup tickets can be purchased through the official FIFA website, where fans will need to register an account on FIFA’s ticket portal.

Over 800,000 tickets for the Qatar World Cup were sold in FIFA's initial sales phase, which ended on March 29. The majority of the tickets were purchased by fans in Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates.

The second round of ticket sales has now begun and will continue until April 29, the ticketing allegations for this phase of sales will be conducted as a "random selection draw sales period," according to FIFA.

A third and final round of ticket sales will be held later in the year, closer to the start of the World Cup.

World Cup 2022 ticket prices

FIFA

FIFA has divided ticket prices for the World Cup into four categories.

Category one, two, and three will be available to fans all over the world via online ticket sales, while Category four is only available to Qatar residents.

The graphic above depicts ticket prices in Qatari riyals, the table below shows the price conversion from Qatari riayls to British pounds as of April 2022.

Match Cat 1 Cat 2 Cat 3 Cat 4 Access. Opening match (No 1) £470 £334 £300 £41 £41 Group stage (No 2-48) £167 £125 £52 £8 £8 Round of 16 (No 49-56) £209 £156 £73 £14 £14 Quarter-finals (No 57-60) £324 £219 £156 £62 £62 Semi-finals (No 61-62) £518 £501 £271 £104 £104 Third-place match (No 63) £324 £229 £156 £62 £62 Final (No 64) £1,223 £763 £460 £156 £156

Will World cup tickets be on re-sale?

No, tickets will only be available through FIFA.com.

The only way to transfer or resell tickets is with FIFA's written permission, which will be published in the form of a Ticket Transfer and Resale Policy.

In short, if you purchase tickets elsewhere other than FIFA.com, you run the risk of them being counterfeit or being cancelled by FIFA with no refund.

Further reading