Women's Euro 2025 opening ceremony: Performers, how to watch & everything you need to know

All you need to know about the opening ceremony of Women's Euro 2025 and the performers who will entertain you...

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 will kick off in spectacular fashion with an Opening Ceremony that celebrates both Swiss heritage and the emotional spirit of women’s football.

Taking place on Wednesday, July 2, just before hosts Switzerland face Norway, the ceremony promises to be a vibrant and theatrical celebration rooted in the theme of “The Summit of Emotions.”

Here’s everything you need to know—from the star performers to how you can tune in from home.

When and where is the Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 will be held on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, just ahead of the tournament’s first match between Switzerland and Norway. It will take place in Switzerland, the host nation for this edition of the tournament. The show is scheduled to begin shortly before the official team line-ups and national anthems, setting the stage for the opening fixture.

What is the Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony Theme?

The 2025 ceremony draws its inspiration from Switzerland’s majestic mountainous landscapes and the emotional highs and lows of football. Aptly titled The Summit of Emotions, the ceremony unfolds in three dramatic acts, each representing a pillar of the tournament’s identity.

From passion and perseverance to unity and celebration, these segments will tell a powerful story that leads into the formal player introductions and national anthems.

Who is performing at the Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Two celebrated female artists will headline the post-ceremony anthems for the tournament opener.

Beatrice Egli – Switzerland’s national anthem

Representing the host nation, Beatrice Egli is set to deliver a stirring rendition of Switzerland’s national anthem. A beloved figure in German-language pop, Egli has earned multiple gold and platinum records, topped the charts in Switzerland and Germany, and won numerous awards including three Swiss Music Awards and an ECHO for Best Newcomer.

In addition to her singing career, she’s also a familiar face on TV, having served as a judge on Deutschland sucht den Superstar, the show that launched her career in 2013.

Astrid S – Norway’s national anthem

Renowned Norwegian pop sensation Astrid S will perform Norway’s national anthem. Since rising to fame on Pop Idol Norway in 2013, she has built a loyal global fanbase and achieved over five billion music streams. Known for hit singles like Hurts So Good and Think Before I Talk, Astrid has toured internationally and collaborated with global stars like Shawn Mendes and NOTD.

She is praised for her distinct voice, creative vision, and hands-on approach to both music and production.

What can fans expect from the Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony?

The entire Opening Ceremony will be accompanied by an original score composed by Ludovico Clemente, a distinguished Italian composer and music consultant. Clemente is celebrated for scoring emotional soundscapes at global sports events and will bring an atmospheric depth to the visual storytelling of the night.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony will be a grand spectacle, brought to life with 185 cast members, 16 flag banners and brand pictograms, 40 inflatable props and 29,000 Tifo cards distributed to fans in the stadium.

The national anthems will be performed after the three-act ceremony, just before kick-off. This marks the formal start of the tournament and will follow the official team line-up presentations on the pitch.

How to watch the Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony?

Fans in the UK can catch the ceremony live on ITV or BBC, both of which are broadcasting Women’s Euro 2025 matches, including the opening game.

In the United States, the ceremony and opening match will be available via FOX Sports. Fans can tune in via fubo.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Opening Ceremony is more than just a pre-match show—it’s a bold celebration of the culture, creativity, and energy that women's football represents. With stunning visuals, powerful music, and unforgettable performances from Beatrice Egli and Astrid S, it promises to set the perfect tone for an unforgettable tournament.

