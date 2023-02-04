Wolves vs Liverpool: Lineups and LIVE updates

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for a reaction from his Liverpool side when they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves on Saturday

With the winter transfer window now closed, Wolves and Liverpool can turn their thoughts back to Saturday's Premier League game at Molineux.

The hosts conducted some fantastic business in January as they looked to provide Julen Lopetegui with the pieces he needs to keep them out of relegation trouble this season, bringing in Joao Gomes, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia, Craig Dawson, Matheus Cunha, and Dan Bentley.

Liverpool, meanwhile, pipped rivals Manchester United to the signing of Cody Gakpo, but failed to bring in the midfield reinforcements that fans, and presumably Jurgen Klopp behind the scenes, have been crying out in what has been a quiet window from them.



They sustained yet another setback at the weekend, losing 2-1 to Brighton thanks to a sensational late winner from Kaoru Mitoma to dump out the FA Cup holders.

The Reds will be looking to bounce back against Wolves after winning just one of their last six games in all competitions.

Currently sitting ninth in the table, 10 points adrift of the top-four spots, the Merseysiders cannot afford to continue dropping points if they are to make a climb the ladder and clinch a difficult-looking Champions League qualification this season, and this will be a must-win encounter for the visitors.

Liverpool defeated Wolves in the FA Cup last month, but only after a replay and a VAR blunder rescued their progression late in the first game. However, the dire goalless draw against Chelsea in their most recent league game won't live long in the memory, and Klopp's men will be hoping to get back to winning ways here.

Wolves vs Liverpool confirmed lineups

Wolves XI (4-3-3): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Ait-Nouri; Lemina, Neves, Nunes; Sarabia, Cunha, Hwang

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Robertson, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold; Thiago, Bajcetic, Keita; Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Klopp & Co. will next take on Sean Dyche's relegation-battling Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on 14th February, followed by another Premier League fixture against high-flying Newcastle United away from home in a quick turnaround. Things won't get much easier after that either, with the Reds facing Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 first leg on 22nd February.