Wolves vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Wolves and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wolves and West Ham are preparing for the upcoming season, as the Premier League sides are set to face off in a club friendly at the EverBank Stadium on Saturday night.

The Old Gold will also face the likes of Crystal Palace, RB Leipzig and Rayo Vallecano in their pre-season, while Julen Lopetegui's men are coming off a 2-2 draw against Ferencvaros.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Wolves vs West Ham kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm EST Venue: EverBank Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Wolves and West Ham will be played at the EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm EST on Sunday, July 28, in the United States (US).

How to watch Wolves vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the pre-season friendly match between Wolves and West Ham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and BeIN SPORTS.

Team news & squads

Wolves team news

Jose Sa, Nelson Semedo, Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes are due to join halfway through the US tour, while Daniel Podence, Fabio Silva, Jimmy Storer, Wes Okoduwa, Dexter Lembikisa, Joe Hodge and Nigel Longwijk have all not travelled.

Nathan Fraser is set to leave on loan but is included in the squad due to an injury to Leon Chiwome, while Luke Rawlings is here to compensate for the lack of midfielders.

New signings Tommy Doyle, Rodrigo Gomes, Pedro Lima and Jorgen Strand Larsen will all yearn for minutes.

Wolves possible XI: Bentley; Doherty, Bueno, Mosquera, Ait-Nouri; Bellegarde, Lemina, Doyle; Sarabia, Larsen, Cunha.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, S. Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, H. Bueno, Semedo, T. Gomes, Hoever, Lima, Hubner Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle, Rawlings Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, Kalajdzic, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Guedes, Gonzalez, Fraser, Campbell, Chiquinho

West Ham team news

Michail Antonio, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have all linked up with the squad in Florida after returning from their summer breaks, but the likes of Alphonse Areola, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen are not expected to be available.

Former Wolves defender Maximilian Kilman is in line to face his former side.

Lopetegui has meanwhile included a bunch of academy players in George Earthy, Lewis Orford, Kaelan Casey, Patrick Kelly and Gideon Kodua.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Casey, Zouma, Kilman, Emerson; Potts, Ward-Prowse; Luis Guilherme, Kudus, Cornet; Ings.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Foderingham Defenders: Cresswell, Zouma, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Palmieri, Kilman, Casey Midfielders: Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Soucek, Guilherme, Irving, Earthy, Orford, Kelly Forwards: Antonio, Kudus, Cornet, Ings

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Wolves and West Ham across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 Wolves 1-2 West Ham Premier League December 17, 2023 West Ham 3-0 Wolves Premier League January 14, 2023 Wolves 1-0 West Ham Premier League October 1, 2022 West Ham 2-0 Wolves Premier League February 27, 2022 West Ham 1-0 Wolves Premier League

