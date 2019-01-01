Who is the weakest player on FIFA 20?

Lionel Messi is not known for his strength, but according to FIFA 20, he's twice as strong as the weakest player in the game

Strength is an important asset in FIFA 20, but many weaker players in the game are extremely useful in creating chances. Lionel Messi only has 68 for his strength attribute, but is the highest-rated player in FIFA 20 and causes problems for even the strongest defenders.

Improved ball control and dribbling accuracy in this year's edition of the game make other attributes more important, but having strong players can help in close battles as some weaker players can be bullied off the ball.

Three players in FIFA 20 have been given a strength rating of 20. winger Jordan Northcott, Cosenza goalkeeper Pietro Perina and Dong Chunyu of Chinese side Wuhan Zall are the weakest players in FIFA 20.

Goalkeepers have many of the lowest strength ratings in FIFA 20 as that attribute is not as important in the game as many other statistics. back-up goalkeeper Francesco Rossi is the weakest player from any of Europe's top five leagues, while winger Bryan Ruiz misses out on the top 10 list with a strength score of just 29.

midfielder Bernard is the Premier League's weakest player, with EA Sports assigning 30 to his strength rating. West Ham reserve Dan Kemp also has the same score, but is yet to make his debut in 's top flight.

The most high-profile players with low strength scores in FIFA 20 are midfielder Juan Mata (34) and Sevilla winger Jesus Navas (33).

attacking midfielder Amine Harit has received a boost to his strength for FIFA 20, but still only has 35 strength after getting a three-point upgrade.

The strongest player in FIFA 20 is Adebayo Akinfenwa, who has a strength rating of 97 and has been one of the strongest players in the game since FIFA 14.

FIFA 20: Weakest Players