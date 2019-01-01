FIFA 20

Who is the worst player on FIFA 20?

EA SPORTS
Almost 50 players in FIFA 20 have a rating of 48 or lower, but who are the worst players in this year's game?

Lionel Messi is the best player in FIFA 20, but which lesser-known names have the unwanted distinction of being the worst players in the game?

Five players are rated 47 overall in FIFA 20, making them the worst players in the game, with four of those playing in England's League Two. Chongqing Dangdai striker Yin Congyao, Crewe goalkeeper Sam Booth, Grimsby midfielder Brandon McPherson and Lincoln duo Gianluca Bucci and Joshua Woodcock all rank as the worst players in FIFA 20.

The four English-based players are all teenagers and thus have potential abilities in Career Mode ranging in the 50s and 60s overall, while Yin Congyao is 22 years old at the start of the game and has a potential score of 57.

Gillingham's Simon Royce is an interesting addition to the FIFA 20 database. The goalkeeper was last in the game in FIFA 11 when he had an overall score of 61, but retired from playing in 2011-12 to become a goalkeeping coach.

However, the Gills had an injury crisis in September 2019, forcing coach Royce to take a spot on the bench for the League One clash against Oxford and thus become an eligible squad member for FIFA 20. Royce is now 48 years old, the same number as his rating in FIFA 20!

Like many of the players on this list, Royce does not have a card in FIFA Ultimate Team, with many of the lowest-rated players in the game not having their photos included. The lowest-rated players in FIFA Ultimate Team are all 48 overall, with 28 players in total rated 48 in that game mode.

There are 48 players rated 48 or lower in Career Mode, with the majority of those coming from the Chinese Super League, League Two, or the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

FIFA 20: Worst players

Rank Player Position Club Rating
1 Yin Congyao ST Chongqing Dangdai 47
2 G Bucci CB Lincoln 47
3 B McPherson RM Grimsby 47
4 S Booth GK Crewe 47
5 J Woodcock RB Lincoln 47
6 S Royce GK Gillingham 48
7 Pan Ximing CM Hebei Fortune 48
8 Shan Huanhuan ST Dalian Yifang 48
9 K Fujikawa CM Jubilo Iwata 48
10 H Shirai ST Gamba Osaka 48
11 R Roache ST Blackpool 48
12 Zhang Yufeng CM Beijing Renhe 48
13 B Worman ST Cambridge 48
14 L Offord CDM Crewe 48
15 Liu Guobo CM Beijing Guoan 48
16 E Tweed CM Derry 48
17 Shao Shuai CB Beijing Renhe 48
18 Wang Peng CAM Guangzhou R&F 48
19 G Sykes-Kenworthy GK Bradford 48
20 J Norville-Williams LB Cambridge 48
21 R Wikberg CB Ostersunds 48
22 J Ryan CM UCD 48
23 M Gallagher LM Finn Harps 48
24 G Yow ST DC United 48
25 K Barker CM Peterborough 48
26 H Burrows CM Peterborough 48
27 Tao Qianglong RM Hebei Fortune 48
28 D Wallentinsson CM Sirius 48
29 Xiao Mingjie CB Shanghai SIPG 48
30 Wang Haijian CM Shanghai Shenhua 48
31 F Nevarez RB Juarez 48
32 O Watkinson ST Blackpool 48
33 S Graham LWB Blackpool 48
34 M Peck CDM Plymouth 48
35 J Belehouan LB Sheffield United 48
36 P Martin GK Waterford 48
37 V Storsve GK Lillestrom 48
38 Huang Jiahui CB Dalian Yifang 48
39 Zhang Wei CM Hebei Fortune 48
40 C Heath CM Crewe 48
41 B Sault CM Lincoln 48
42 B Barr RB Derry 48
43 R McKinley CM Derry 48
44 I Akinsete RB UCD 48
45 Z Al Oyouni RB Lincoln 48
46 H Kyprianou CM Leyton Orient 48
47 J Hope LB Grimsby 48
48 J Starbuck CM Grimsby 48
49 Zhou Ting LB Dalian Yifang 49
50 Zhang Junzhe RB Hebei Fortune 49

*All ratings shown and clubs listed are taken from the FIFA 20 database used for Career Mode.

