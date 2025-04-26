How to watch today's Wrexham vs Charlton League One game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Wrexham and Charlton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Wrexham and Charlton are both chasing an automatic Championship promotion spot when the two sides meet for a League One encounter at SToK Cae Ras on Saturday.

As the teams enter the penultimate matchday of the season, and with Wycombe Wanderers and Stockport County also in contention to finish second to champions Birmingham, a win for either side will hugely boost their hopes to secure promotion.

How to watch Wrexham vs Charlton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One match between Wrexham and Charlton will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Wrexham vs Charlton kick-off time

League One - League One SToK Cae Ras

The League One match between Wrexham and Charlton will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Red Dragons boss Phil Parkinson is unlikely to shift from his winning combination, with January arrivals Sam Smith and Jay Rodriguez to continue up front. Jack Marriott and Steven Fletcher can be expected to come off the bench, while Ryan Longman and James McClean support from the wide areas.

In midfield, Elliot Lee will hope to displace one of Oliver Rathbone, George Dobson and Matty James, while Max Cleworth, Dan Scarr and Lewis Brunt should continue as the back-three.

On the injury front, Mo Faal, Andy Cannon, Will Boyle and Sebastian Revan remain unavailable for selection.

Charlton team news

Red Robins manager Nathan Jones will also be tempted to name a similar lineup from the 4-0 victory over Wycombe.

Chuks Aneke, who came in as a substitute, will be suspended after being sent off late in the game. Miles Leaburn and Daniel Kanu are ruled out through injuries, while Luke Berry emerges as a doubt after he was forced off in the first half.

In case Berry is not passed fit, Karoy Anderson is likely to join Thierry Small and Tyreece Campbell just behind center-forward Matt Godden.

WRE Last match CHA 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Charlton 2 - 2 Wrexham 2 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

