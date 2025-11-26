How to watch today's Wrexham vs Bristol City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Wrexham will welcome Bristol City to SToK Cae Ras for a Championship encounter on Wednesday.

Limited to a goalless draw at Ipswich, the Red Dragons yearn to record consistent (positive) results. On the other hand, the Robins have also dropped points on a couple of occasions lately, but are coming off a 3-0 victory against Swansea.

How to watch Wrexham vs Bristol City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Wrexham and Bristol City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Wrexham vs Bristol City kick-off time

Championship - Championship SToK Cae Ras

The Championship match between Wrexham and Bristol City will be played at SToK Cae Ras in Wrexham, Wales.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Wednesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Bristol City Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Parkinson Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Struber

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Wrexham team news

Manager Phil Parkinson has the option to name the same starting XI from the Ipswich match, as the squad sustained no new injuries in the last match.

However, the likes of Issa Kabore, Danny Ward, Jay Rodriguez, Lewis Brunt, Aaron James, Andy Cannon and Elliot Lee will be unavailable.

Bristol City team news

Manager Gerhard Struber will remain without the services of Luke McNally, Rob Atkinson, Cameron Pring, Joe Williams, Max Bird, Josh Stokes and Harry Cornick through injuries.

However, their last game saw the return of Neto Borges, Mark Sykes and Jason Knight. Sykes and Knight could feature from the onset here.

