How to watch today's USMNT vs Haiti CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Haiti, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already through to the quarter-finals, the USMNT will aim to maintain their 100 per cent record when they face Haiti on the final matchday of CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

On the other hand, Les Grenadiers face a must-win situation while also hoping that Saudi Arabia drop points against Trinidad & Tobago in the other Group D game that will be played simultaneously.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USMNT vs Haiti online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Haiti will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, TUDN, ViX and FOX.

USMNT vs Haiti kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between USMNT and Haiti will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

With Haji Wright missing out due to an Achilles issue, USA boss Mauricio Pochettino opted to stick with the same starting eleven from matchday one in the 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

Tyler Adams, Damion Downs and Johnny Cardoso all made their first appearances in the Gold Cup this year. Brenden Aaronson, who earned his 50th cap with the national team as a substitute, could eye a starting berth.

One of Brian White and Patrick Agyemang should start up front.

Haiti team news

Jean-Kevin Duverne will be absent from the lineup due to a straight red card in the game against Trinidad & Tobago. In Duverne's absence, Mondy Prunier could be brought in as the replacement in the XI.

Duckens Nazon and Frantzdy Pierrot are expected to continue to lead the attack in the crucial fixture.

