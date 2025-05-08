How to watch today's Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and Independiente del Valle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Universitario de Deportes will face Independiente del Valle at Estadio Monumental "U" on Thursday in a key match to stay in contention in Group B of the 2025 Copa Libertadores.

Jorge Fossati's men picked up a 1-0 win over Ecuadorian outfit Barcelona in their previous game of the Conmebol tournament, while Los Negriazules drew 2-2 with River Plate in their last group stage match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and Independiente del Valle will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Universitario de Deportes vs Independiente del Valle kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Universitario de Deportes and Independiente del Valle will be played at Estadio Monumental "U" in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Universitario de Deportes team news

Fossati would remain without Horacio Calcaterra and Martin Perez Guedes due to a knock and a broken ankle, respectively.

Edison Flores is likely to start ahead of Alex Valera alongside Jose Rivera in attack, with Jairo Velez and Jairo Concha expected to keep their spots in midfield.

Independiente del Valle team news

Ind. del Valle manager Javier Rabanal is likely to have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Claudio Spinelli, who bagged a brace in the River draw, will face competition from Michael Hoyos after the latter scored in back-to-back league games.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links