How to watch today's Toulouse vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Both Toulouse and Strasbourg will aim to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 when they meet at Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

However, the hosts have remained without a win for a much longer period as their 2-2 draw at Marseille over last weekend extended Toulouse's unbeaten run to six games. Meanwhile, it has been a case of inconsistent results for Strasbourg, who last suffered a 1-2 loss against Brest.

How to watch Toulouse vs Strasbourg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo and Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Toulouse vs Strasbourg kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Stadium Municipal

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg will be played at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

Niklas Schmidt, Abu Francis and Yann Gboho are dealing with their own injury problems, but Frank Magri is expected to be available for the match despite his call-up to the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Forward Ilyas Azizi is likely to be out for the season due to a serious knee injury, while midfielder Mario Sauer has also been listed among the injured players. Moreover, Aron Donnum is not available as part of his for two-match ban.

Strasbourg team news

Saidou Sow will be out due to a knee problem and Abdoul Ouattara is doubtful with a sore hamstring, while Valentin Barco is back from his red card ban. However, Chelsea-bound Emanuel Emeghasuspended by the club for 'failing to respect the club's values, expectations and rules'.

Goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Maxi Oyedele are also unavailable.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

