Ligue 1
team-logoToulouse
Stadium Municipal
team-logoStrasbourg
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Toulouse vs Strasbourg Ligue 1 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Toulouse and Strasbourg will aim to return to winning ways in Ligue 1 when they meet at Stadium de Toulouse on Saturday.

However, the hosts have remained without a win for a much longer period as their 2-2 draw at Marseille over last weekend extended Toulouse's unbeaten run to six games. Meanwhile, it has been a case of inconsistent results for Strasbourg, who last suffered a 1-2 loss against Brest.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toulouse vs Strasbourg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg will be available to watch and stream online live through beIN SPORTS, Fubo and Fanatiz.

Toulouse vs Strasbourg kick-off time

crest
Ligue 1 - Ligue 1
Stadium Municipal

The Ligue 1 match between Toulouse and Strasbourg will be played at Stadium de Toulouse in Toulouse, France.

It will kick off at 10 am PT / 1 pm ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toulouse vs Strasbourg Probable lineups

ToulouseHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestSTR
1
G. Restes
4
C. Cresswell
3
M. McKenzie
2
R. Nicolaisen
15
A. Doennum
24
D. Methalie
23
C. Casseres Jr.
9
F. Magri
45
A. Vossah
19
D. Sidibe
20
Emersonn
39
M. Penders
23
M. Sarr
22
G. Doue
2
A. Omobamidele
6
I. Doukoure
16
K. Paez
3
B. Chilwell
19
J. Enciso
29
S. El Mourabet
27
S. Amo-Ameyaw
9
J. Panichelli

3-4-2-1

STRAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Martinez

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • L. Rosenior

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Toulouse team news

Niklas Schmidt, Abu Francis and Yann Gboho are dealing with their own injury problems, but Frank Magri is expected to be available for the match despite his call-up to the Cameroon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations later this month.

Forward Ilyas Azizi is likely to be out for the season due to a serious knee injury, while midfielder Mario Sauer has also been listed among the injured players. Moreover, Aron Donnum is not available as part of his for two-match ban.

Strasbourg team news

Saidou Sow will be out due to a knee problem and Abdoul Ouattara is doubtful with a sore hamstring, while Valentin Barco is back from his red card ban. However, Chelsea-bound Emanuel Emeghasuspended by the club for 'failing to respect the club's values, expectations and rules'.

Goalkeeper Karl-Johan Johnsson and Maxi Oyedele are also unavailable.

Form

TFC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

STR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

TFC

Last 5 matches

STR

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

