How to watch today's Toulouse vs QPR pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Toulouse and QPR, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off a heavy defeat in Navata, Spain, QPR head to Canet-en-Roussillon to take on Toulouse in a club friendly at Stade Saint-Michel on Friday.

Days after kicking of their pre-season friendlies with a 5-0 victory over Stevenage, the SuperHoops were meted by a 6-0 thrashing by Spanish second division side Castellon earlier in the month.

On the other hand, Les Violets played out a goalless draw in a friendly with Pau last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toulouse vs QPR online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the club friendly match between Toulouse and QPR will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Toulouse vs QPR kick-off time

The club friendly match between Toulouse and QPR will be played at Stade Saint-Michel in Canet-en-Roussillon, France.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Friday, July 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toulouse team news

It is to be seen if Aron Donnum is available for selection here, after the midfielder missed the Pau friendly despite making it to the Norway squad last month.

Niklas Schmidt and Rasmus Nicolaisen will continue to be sidelined for the pre-season due to long-term injuries they sustained last season.

So far this summer, Toulouse has only brought in one new player, Mario Sauer. However, he won't be with the team as he's been given extended time off after representing Slovakia U21 at the Euros last month.

QPR team news

New signing, Kwame Poku, who joined from Peterborough United, could be handed his first start at the club. Meanwhile, Australian duo Kealey Adamson and Jaylan Pearman seem to be fitting in after their moves from the A-League.

Unfortunately, Alfie Lloyd, Steve Cook and Jake Clarke-Salter will all miss this match due to injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links