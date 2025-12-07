How to watch today's Tondela vs Porto Liga Portugal game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Porto will aim to lead the Liga Portugal standings table for another week when they take on Tondela at Estadio Joao Cardoso on Sunday.

The Dragons defeated Estoril 1-0 in their previous league game, while Tondela are coming off a rare win this season as Cristiano Bacci's side got the better of Gil Vicente 1-0 last time out.

How to watch Tondela vs Porto online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Portugal match between Tondela and Porto will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Tondela vs Porto kick-off time

Liga Portugal - Liga Portugal Estadio Joao Cardoso

The Liga Portugal match between Tondela and Porto will be played at Estadio Joao Cardoso in Tondela, Portugal.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Sunday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tondela team news

The centre-back pair of Brayan Medina and Christian Marques could stay put after Tondela's clean sheet against Gil Vicente.

On the flanks, Ivan Cavaleiro is likely to get the nod ahead of Moudja Sie Ouattara, while Hugo Felix and Jordan Pefok lead the line.

Porto team news

Defender Nehuen Perez remains sidelined due to a tendon issue.

Midfielder Gabri Veiga is on a good run and should start, while Alan Varela is likely to be benched following a below-par performance in the 3-1 Taca da Liga quarter-final defeat to Vitoria in midweek.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

