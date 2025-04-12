How to watch today's Tigres vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres are battling for a direct spot in the Liga MX quarter-finals as they welcome Monterrey to El Volcan on Saturday.

Guido Pizarro's men played out a goalless draw at Puebla in their previous league outing, while Rayados are coming off a 3-1 win against Chivas.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Club America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

After engaging in a CONCACAF Champions Cup encounter in the midweek, Pizarro is likely to revert to a similar lineup from the Puebla draw.

With Nicolaz Ibanez set to continue up front, the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes, Jonathan Herrera, Juan Pablo Vigon and Rafael Guerrero are among those who could miss out due to their respective issues.

Monterrey team news

Manager Martin Demichellis will be without Carlos Salcedo due to an ACL injury, while Erick Aguirre, Jesus Corona and Sergio Canales remain doubts for the tie.

The scorer trio against Chivas - Nelson Deossa, Roberto de la Rosa and German Berterame - should start in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links