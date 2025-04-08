How to watch today's Tigres vs LA Galaxy CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following the goalless draw in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park last week, Tigres will welcome LA Galaxy to El Volcan on Tuesday.

The hosts are chasing their second CCC title after winning the tournament in 2020, while the Galaxy are dealing with a slow start this season as they managed only two points after seven games on the Western Conference table in MLS.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and LA Galaxy will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tigres team news

Manager Guido Pizarro could persist with Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriaran in the final third, while the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes, Juan Pablo Vigon and Rafael Guerrero are likely to miss out once again.

Argentine forward Nicolas Ibanez will feature up front among the key players.

LA Galaxy team news

Forward Gabriel Pec missed the weekend game Real Salt Lake and is unlikely to return to action due to a hip injury, joined in the treatment room by Lucas Sanabria, Marco Reus, Mauricio Cuevas and Riqui Puig.

Miguel Berry could fill in for Pec alongside Joseph Paintsil and Christian Ramirez in the visitors' attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

TIG Last match LAG 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins LA Galaxy 0 - 0 Tigres 0 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

Useful links