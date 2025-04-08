How to watch today's Tigres vs LA Galaxy CONCACAF Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Following the goalless draw in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals encounter at Dignity Health Sports Park last week, Tigres will welcome LA Galaxy to El Volcan on Tuesday.
The hosts are chasing their second CCC title after winning the tournament in 2020, while the Galaxy are dealing with a slow start this season as they managed only two points after seven games on the Western Conference table in MLS.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Tigres vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) and ViX (with Sling TV).
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Tigres vs LA Galaxy kick-off time
The CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Tigres and LA Galaxy will be played at Estadio Universitario (El Volcan) in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, in the US.
Team news & squads
Tigres team news
Manager Guido Pizarro could persist with Juan Brunetta and Fernando Gorriaran in the final third, while the likes of Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Reyes, Juan Pablo Vigon and Rafael Guerrero are likely to miss out once again.
Argentine forward Nicolas Ibanez will feature up front among the key players.
LA Galaxy team news
Forward Gabriel Pec missed the weekend game Real Salt Lake and is unlikely to return to action due to a hip injury, joined in the treatment room by Lucas Sanabria, Marco Reus, Mauricio Cuevas and Riqui Puig.
Miguel Berry could fill in for Pec alongside Joseph Paintsil and Christian Ramirez in the visitors' attack.