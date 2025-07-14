How to watch today's Sydney vs Wrexham pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Sydney and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After kicking off their tour to Australia and New Zealand with a win, Wrexham are set to take on Sydney in another club friendly at Allianz Stadium on Tuesday.

The Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds co-owned side defeated another A-League outfit, Melbourne Victory, 3-0 last Friday, while the Sky Blues are preparing for their 2025-26 season opener against Western United later this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sydney vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the club friendly match between Sydney and Wrexham will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Network.

Sydney vs Wrexham kick-off time

The club friendly match between Sydney and Wrexham will be played at Allianz Stadium in Moore Park, Australia.

It will kick off at 2:30 am PT / 5:30 am ET on Tuesday, July 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sydney team news

Having lost forward Adrian Segecic and Patryk Klimala to transfers, Sydney boss Ufuk Talay would turn his attention towards the likes of Douglas Costa, Tiago Quintal and Joe Lolley in attack.

In goal, Harrison Devenish-Meares is expected to start following Andrew Redmayne's free transfer from the club.

Wrexham team news

Wrexham coach Phil Parkinson will likely continue his strategy of fielding two entirely different teams in each half.

There is a potential doubt regarding Ryan Hardie's availability for Tuesday's match after he was taken off last time out.

Jack Marriott and Ollie Palmer will start up front.

