How to watch today's Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tottenham are set to host Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of the Europa League semi-finals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday.

With no laurels to be won domestically this season, Spurs will aim to clinch their first European title in over four decades after overcoming Eintracht Frankfurt in the last eight.

After a 2-0 loss in the first leg, the Norwegian side had to rely on penalties after fighting back with a 3-1 win against Lazio in the second leg of the quarter-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tottenham vs Bodo/Glimt kick-off time

Europa League - Final Stage Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The UEFA Europa League semi-final match between Tottenham and Bodo/Glimt will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 6 R. Dragusin

7 H. Son Injuries and Suspensions 11 O. Blomberg

16 S. Skeide

4 O. Bjoertuft

7 P. Berg

26 H. Evjen

21 A. Helmersen

Tottenham team news

After deploying fringe players in the 5-1 league loss against Liverpool over the weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou will name a full-strength squad on Thursday.

Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero will reclaim their center-back spots from Ben Davies and Kevin Danso, while Rodrigo Bentancur should feature in the middle.

Efforts will be made to have Heung-min Son available at least for the second leg next week, while Radu Dragusin is ruled out with a knee injury. Elsewhere, Antonin Kinsky and Timo Werner are not registered for the knockout stages of the tournament.

Bodo/Glimt team news

As for the visiting side, Andreas Helmersen, Patrick Berg and Hakon Evjen are all unavailable for selection due to suspensions.

In a major setback, key defender Odin Bjortuft was forced off after sustaining a groin injury over the weekend.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links