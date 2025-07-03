How to watch today's Spain Women vs Portugal Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Spain and Portugal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning World and Nations League champions, Spain Women, are set to kick off their Women's Euro 2025 campaign on Thursday against Portugal Women at Stadion Wankdorf.

Having breezed past the qualifying process, La Roja will aim to win their very first European Championship title. Meanwhile, the fellow Iberian side emerged on top in the play-off that was conducted in Nations League format.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain Women vs Portugal Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Spain and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ViX and FOX.

Spain Women vs Portugal Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Spain and Portugal will be played at the Stadion Wankdorf in Bern, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, July 3, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

Due to injuries, Arsenal defender Laia Codina and Real Madrid midfielder Teresa Abelleira will not be available.

Elsewhere, two-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati, after recovering from viral meningitis, has rejoined her teammates but is unlikely to play in Spain's opening game.

As a result of these absences, it is possible that Vicky Lopez is handed a starting opportunity in midfield, alongside Patri Guijarro and Alexia Putellas.

Portugal Women team news

While veteran forward Carolina Mendes misses out due to injury, Barcelona attacker Kika Nazareth has been included in the squad despite still carrying an ankle issue.

Diana Silva, Portugal's third-highest goalscorer, is expected to be a key attacking player, alongside Jessica Silva up front.

