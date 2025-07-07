How to watch today's Spain Women vs Belgium Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Euro match between Spain and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Spain Women will be looking to book back-to-back wins at Women's Euro 2025 when they face Belgium Women at Stockhorn Arena on Monday.

While La Roja put across five unanswered goals against Portugal on matchday one, the Belgian Red Flames will be aiming to earn their first points of the tournament, having narrowly lost to Italy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Spain Women vs Belgium Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between Spain and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1, ViX and FOX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Spain Women vs Belgium Women kick-off time

The Women's Euro match between Spain and Belgium will be played at Stockhorn Arena in Thun, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, July 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Spain Women team news

Alba Redondo remains a doubt after missing the Portugal thrashing due to a muscle injury, while Adriana Nanclares may continue in goal if Cata Coll is not able to recover from her illness.

Aitana Bonmati, who recovered from viral meningitis, featured as a late substitute on Thursday. It is to be seen if coach Monserrat Tome picks a two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner from the onset.

Belgium Women team news

Coach Elisabet Gunnarsdottir is likely to maintain a back five consisting of Jill Janssens, Amber Tysiak, Sari Kees, Janice Cayman and Laura Deloose.

Inter Milan's Marie Detruyer could be a potential addition in midfield, with Belgium's all-time record goalscorer Tessa Wullaert leading the line of attack.

