How to watch today's Scotland vs Iceland friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between Scotland and Iceland, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Scotland and Iceland are scheduled to play their first of two international friendlies as part of their preparation for their World Cup qualifying campaign, when the two sides clash at Hampden Park on Friday.

Steve Clark's side will be aiming to bounce back after their recent 3-0 defeat to Greece, which also resulted in their relegation to League B in the Nations League. Meanwhile, Iceland will be hoping to break their current streak of three consecutive losses.

How to watch Scotland vs Iceland online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between Scotland and Iceland will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Scotland vs Iceland kick-off time

The international friendly match between Scotland and Iceland will be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, June 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Scotland team news

The likes of Kieron Bowie, Robby McCrorie, Cieran Slicker, Connor Barron, Josh Doig, Andy Irving, and Lennon Miller could potentially make their senior international debuts, having been named in the squad.

Scott McTominay is a key player and is likely to be joined by his Napoli teammate, Billy Gilmour, in midfield. John McGinn and Tommy Conway are likely candidates to feature in the wide positions.

Iceland team news

While Orri Oskarsson has shown promise with seven goals in 16 national team appearances, he will, unfortunately, miss the upcoming match due to injury. So Andri Gudjohnsen is likely to be paired up with Albert Gudmundsson in attack.

Hakon Valdimarsson is expected to remain in goal, with Stefan Thordarson and Sverrir Ingason at the heart of defense.

