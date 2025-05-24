How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlo Ancelotti's time as Real Madrid head coach is nearing its end, with his final match scheduled against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

While Los Blancos are set for a second-placed finish, Real Sociedad can at best finish 10th in La Liga this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Unless Jude Bellingham's yellow card appeal ends up successfully accepted, he will miss Ancelotti's farewell match due to suspension. The team will also still be without Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Carvajal; while Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are doubts.

Elsewhere, it could be final league appearances for both Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric in Real Madrid colors.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be in the starting eleven again and will be looking to add to his impressive tally of 41 goals in his debut season. Plus, Raul Asencio should be available after overcoming a muscular issue.

Real Sociedad team news

Aihen Munoz will rejoin the squad following his suspension. However, Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, and Orri Oskarsson are still questionable due to injuries.

It appears that Martin Zubimendi is scheduled to play his last match for Real Sociedad, while Mikel Oyarzabal is anticipated to continue playing in the final third. Additionally, Pablo Marin and Brais Mendez are both expected to start at the Bernabeu.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links