+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
LaLiga
team-logo
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
team-logo
Stream live on ESPN+Stream live worldwide
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

LaLigaReal MadridReal SociedadReal Madrid vs Real Sociedad

How to watch La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Carlo Ancelotti's time as Real Madrid head coach is nearing its end, with his final match scheduled against Real Sociedad at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Saturday.

While Los Blancos are set for a second-placed finish, Real Sociedad can at best finish 10th in La Liga this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
ESPN+Watch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
ESPN DeportesWatch here

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad kick-off time

crest
LaLiga - LaLiga
Estadio Santiago Bernabeu

La Liga match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 7:15 am PT / 10:15 am ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Probable lineups

Real MadridHome team crest

4-3-1-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestRSO
13
A. Lunin
20
F. Garcia
17
L. Vazquez
18
J. Vallejo
31
J. Ramon
10
L. Modric
15
A. Guler
14
A. Tchouameni
8
F. Valverde
9
K. Mbappe
21
B. Diaz
1
A. Remiro
18
H. Traore
5
I. Zubeldia
6
A. Elustondo
3
A. Munoz
16
J. Olasagasti
28
P. Marin
4
M. Zubimendi
10
M. Oyarzabal
17
S. Gomez
14
T. Kubo

4-3-3

RSOAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • C. Ancelotti

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • I. Alguacil

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Real Madrid team news

Unless Jude Bellingham's yellow card appeal ends up successfully accepted, he will miss Ancelotti's farewell match due to suspension. The team will also still be without Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga, and Dani Carvajal; while Brahim Diaz, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior are doubts.

Elsewhere, it could be final league appearances for both Lucas Vazquez and Luka Modric in Real Madrid colors.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to be in the starting eleven again and will be looking to add to his impressive tally of 41 goals in his debut season. Plus, Raul Asencio should be available after overcoming a muscular issue.

Real Sociedad team news

Aihen Munoz will rejoin the squad following his suspension. However, Nayef Aguerd, Sheraldo Becker, and Orri Oskarsson are still questionable due to injuries.

It appears that Martin Zubimendi is scheduled to play his last match for Real Sociedad, while Mikel Oyarzabal is anticipated to continue playing in the final third. Additionally, Pablo Marin and Brais Mendez are both expected to start at the Bernabeu.

Form

RMA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/10
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

RSO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

RMA

Last 5 matches

RSO

5

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

7

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta