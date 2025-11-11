How to watch today's Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Real Madrid Femenino are one of the five sides aiming to maintain their perfect record in 2025-26 Women's Champions League when they face Paris FC at Ciudad Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Las Blancas, on their opening two matchdays, defeated Roma (6-2) and PSG (2-1). On the other hand, Paris FC will be looking for their first victory after a draw and loss against Leuven (2-2) and Chelsea (4-0) respectively.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Paris FC will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fubo, ESPN Deportes and Amazon Prime Video.

Real Madrid Femenino vs Paris FC kick-off time

The Women's Champions League match between Real Madrid Femenino and Paris FC will be played at Ciudad Real Madrid in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Manager Pau Quesada will opt for some changes from the 5-0 league win over Alhama, but the likes of Eva Navarro, Bella Andersson, Sandie Toletti, Caroline Weir and Lotte Keukelaar are expected to keep their places in the XI, with Misa Rodriguez in goal.

Paris FC team news

Lorenzo Azzaro is the main threat in attack for the visitors, along with Klaudia Jedlinska and Anaele Le Moguedec.

Defensively, Celina Ould Hocine, Deja Davis, Thea Greboval and Lou Bogaert are anticipated to shield Mylene Chavas in goal.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

RMA Last 2 matches PAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 2 Wins Real Madrid Femenino 0 - 1 Paris FC

Paris FC 2 - 1 Real Madrid Femenino 1 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 1/2

Standings

