How to watch today's Racing vs Tigre Liga Profesional game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Racing and Tigre will battle for a semi-finals spot in Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura when they two sides face off at Estadio Presidente Peron on Monday.

The winner will be up against Boca Juniors in the final step before the final towards next weekend.

How to watch Racing vs Tigre online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura play-offs quarter-final match between Boca Juniors and Argentinos Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live throughFanatiz.

Racing vs Tigre kick-off time

The Liga Profesional Torneo Clausura play-offs quarter-final match between Racing and Tigre will be played at Estadio Presidente Peron in Avellaneda, Argentina.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Monday, December 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Racing Club vs Tigre Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager G. Costas Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Dabove

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Racing team news

Marcos Rojo, Ignacio Rodriguez, Luciano Vietto and Matias Zaracho are among those injured and unavailable for selection, while Bruno Zuculini may be listed as a doubt.

Apart from the own goal against River Plate in the last-16 stage, Santiago Solari and right-back Gaston Martirena were on target in the 3-2 win.

Tigre team news

Martin Garay and Nahuel Banegas are ruled out with knee injuries.

While Santiago Gonzalez is set to miss the rest of the season with a cruciate ligament injury, Angelo Marchese is also unlikely to feature here after missing the 1-0 round of 16 victory over Lanus.

David Romero bagged the winner in the Lanus win, and is likely to be joined up front by Ignacio Russo.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

