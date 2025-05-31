How to watch today's PSG vs Inter Champions League final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

PSG and Inter are set to clash in the Champions League final at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Saturday.

The French giants have been knocking on the door for the past ten years and are eager to claim their first European title. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, a team with a rich history in the competition, is aiming to secure their fourth Champions League trophy.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

PSG vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Allianz Arena

The UEFA Champions League final between PSG and Inter will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, May 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

PSG team news

Aside from Presnel Kimpembe, who has been out of the picture for most of the season due to a leg injury, PSG boss Luis Enrique has the entire squad available. This means their lineup could look very similar to the one against Arsenal in the semi-finals.

One notable difference, however, is that Ousmane Dembele, who was a substitute in the second leg against Arsenal, is expected to start this time. Consequently, Enrique will need to decide between starting Desire Doue or Bradley Barcola, as Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is likely to secure a starting position.

Inter team news

Both Benjamin Pavard and Piotr Zielinski have returned to training this week and are expected to be part of the squad. Besides, captain Lautaro Martinez, who has been resting since the second leg victory over Barca, where he played through pain for 70 minutes, is now fit and available for selection.

It is worth noting that Inter manager Simone Inzaghi rested almost the entire first-choice eleven for the Como game last Friday. From that lineup, only Yann Sommer, Federico Dimarco, and Hakan Calhanoglu are likely to retain their places in the side for this upcoming match.

