Champions League
Parc des Princes
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's PSG vs Arsenal Champions League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueParis Saint-GermainArsenalParis Saint-Germain vs Arsenal

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between PSG and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from their first-leg defeat in the Champions League semi-finals when they take on PSG at Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

The Parisians have picked up a one-goal advantage from their 1-0 win at the Emirates Stadium courtesy of Ousmane Dembele's fourth-minute strike in last week's opening leg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, CBS, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

PSG vs Arsenal kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage
Parc des Princes

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between PSG and Arsenal will be played at Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, May 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Paris Saint-Germain vs Arsenal Probable lineups

Paris Saint-GermainHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestARS
1
G. Donnarumma
51
W. Pacho
5
Marquinhos
25
N. Mendes
2
A. Hakimi
8
F. Ruiz
17
Vitinha
87
J. Neves
14
D. Doue
7
K. Kvaratskhelia
10
O. Dembele
22
D. Raya
4
B. White
2
W. Saliba
49
M. Lewis-Skelly
15
J. Kiwior
8
M. Oedegaard
41
D. Rice
5
T. Partey
11
G. Martinelli
19
L. Trossard
7
B. Saka

4-3-3

ARSAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Luis Enrique

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Arteta

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

PSG team news

PSG boss Luis Enrique will hope that Dembele has come good from a hamstring strain, with Lee Kang-in also emerging as a doubt. So Goncalo Ramos could be handed a start from the onset.

Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz will expect to join Joao Neves in the center of the park, while Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia run down the flanks.

Arsenal team news

Thomas Partey is back after serving his ban in the first leg, partnering Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in the middle. Jurrien Timber will need a once-over after missing the weekend league game against Bournemouth.

Jorginho, Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Magalhaes and Takehiro Tomiyasu will all keep Riccardo Calafiori company in the infirmary.

Form

PSG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

ARS
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

PSG

Last 5 matches

ARS

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

