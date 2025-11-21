How to watch today's Preston vs Blackburn Rovers Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Preston are set to welcome Blackburn Rovers to Deepdale in a Lancashire derby in the Championship on Friday.

Paul Heckingbottom's men were halted from climbing third as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Millwall last time out, while the Rovers look to recover from being currently placed 19th on the table but with a game in hand.

How to watch Preston vs Blackburn Rovers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Preston vs Blackburn Rovers kick-off time

The Championship match between Preston and Blackburn Rovers will be played at Deepdale in Preston, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Preston team news

Milutin Osmajic is the club's top scorer with four goals this term.

There are multiple injuries to deal with, including the likes of Alistair McCann, Andrija Vukcevic, Brad Potts, Lewis Gibson, Robert Brady and Will Keane.

Besides, Daniel Jebbison and Pol Valentin are questionable.

Blackburn Rovers team news

Blackburn's Yuki Ohashi also has four Championship goals to his name this term. On the injury front, Augustus Kargbo, Balazs Toth, Jake Garrett, Moussa Baradji, Scott Wharton and Todd Cantwell are likely to be unavailable for selection.

