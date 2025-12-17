How to watch today's Paris FC vs Barcelona Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Barcelona Femeni will look to maintain their unbeaten record in the Women's Champions League league phase when they take on Paris FC at Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris, France, on Wednesday. The game is slated for a 12 pm PT/3 pm ET/8 pm GMT kick-off.

Meanwhile, the hosts will also aim for a possible top-four finish as they aim for an automatic spot in the quarter-finals.

Here is where to find the Women's Champions League match between Paris FC and Barcelona live with English language commentary as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game live today.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Champions League match between Paris FC and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream live online through Disney+, while fans in the United States (U.S.) can catch the live action on ESPN Deportes, Paramount+ and Fubo.

Paris FC vs Barcelona Femeni kick-off time

Team news & squads

Paris FC team news

Paris FC manager Sandrine Soubeyrand is expected to keep a similar balanced core, defensively strong and compact. No major injuries are reported, but rotations are possible given the stage and end of the league phase.

Maelle Garbino, Maeline Mendy and Lorena Azzaro are likely to be involved in the final third.

Barcelona Femeni team news

Some key players, such as Aitana Bonmati, Patri Guijarro, Salma Paralluelo and Kika Nazareth, are either injured or questionable for this match.

Ewa Pajor and Alexia Putellas are expected to lead Barcelona’s forward threat.

