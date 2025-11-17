How to watch today's Northern Ireland vs Luxeumbourg World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Northern Ireland will welcome Luxembourg to Windsor Park for their final Group A game in the World Cup qualification on Monday.

The Green and White Army, despite being destined to finish third in the group, will be happy to advance to the play-offs thanks to their favourable rank in the Nations League.

On the other hand, the already-eliminated Luxembourg will be aiming to at least register a point on the board.

How to watch Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg kick-off time

The World Cup qualification match between Northern Ireland and Luxembourg will be played at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Northern Ireland team news

With defender Dan Ballard sent off in the 1-0 loss to Slovakia, and George Saville picked up a milestone booking, both players are ruled out through suspension.

Midfield duo Shea Charles and Ali McCann will also miss out due to injury.

In Ballard's absence, Ciaron Brown is likely to accompany Paddy McNair and Ruairi McConville in the back three.

Huddersfield Town attacker Dion Charles will continue up front, with Liverpool's Conor Bradley in the middle.

Luxembourg team news

Danel Sinani is expected to lead the attack, joined by Aiman Dardari.

Olivier Thill impressed in the last defeat against Germany and should feature on the right side once again.

Florian Bohnert is suspended due to accumulation of bookings, throwing the door open for Eric Veiga at left-back.

