How to watch today's Nicaragua vs Honduras World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Honduras can possibly seal a spot in the 2026 World Cup with a win against Nicaragua, when the two sides meet on the penultimate matchday in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers (CONCACAF) at Nicaragua National Football Stadium on Thursday.

Besides the win, however, Honduras will need a favorable result in the other matchday five qualification game between Haiti and Costa Rica.

Still winless in the group, Nicaragua can still hope to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Nicaragua and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Nicaragua vs Honduras kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Nicaragua and Honduras will be played at Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Nicaragua team news

Players such as Emmanuel Gomez, Bancy Hernandez, Jason Coronel and Junior Arteaga featured in the squad since matchday four.

Arteaga scored Nicaragua's only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Costa Rica last time out.

Honduras team news

Key absences due to injury include the likes of Denil Maldonado, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez and Julian Martinez.

Anthony Lozano, Rigoberto Rivas and Romell Quioto have all been on the scoresheet in recent qualification games.

