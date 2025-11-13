+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF
team-logoNicaragua
team-logoHonduras
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Nicaragua vs Honduras World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Nicaragua and Honduras, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Honduras can possibly seal a spot in the 2026 World Cup with a win against Nicaragua, when the two sides meet on the penultimate matchday in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers (CONCACAF) at Nicaragua National Football Stadium on Thursday.

Besides the win, however, Honduras will need a favorable result in the other matchday five qualification game between Haiti and Costa Rica. 

Still winless in the group, Nicaragua can still hope to advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Nicaragua and Honduras will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and Peacock.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Nicaragua vs Honduras kick-off time

World Cup Qualification CONCACAF - 3rd Round Grp. C

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Nicaragua and Honduras will be played at Nicaragua National Football Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nicaragua vs Honduras lineups

NicaraguaHome team crest

3-4-1-2

Formation

4-1-4-1

Home team crestHON
12
A. Lopez
22
A. Velasquez
5
J. Cano
4
H. Nino
9
J. Moreno
2
J. Quijano
16
J. Arteaga
14
J. Coronel
13
A. Arauz
18
B. Hernandez
11
J. Barrera
1
E. Menjivar
8
J. Rosales
4
L. Vega
15
G. Montes
14
A. Najar
10
A. Vega
12
R. Quioto
20
D. Flores
5
K. Arriaga
17
L. Palma
9
J. Benguche

4-1-4-1

HONAway team crest

NIC
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Figueroa

HON
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Rueda

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Nicaragua team news

Players such as Emmanuel Gomez, Bancy Hernandez, Jason Coronel and Junior Arteaga featured in the squad since matchday four.

Arteaga scored Nicaragua's only goal in their 4-1 defeat to Costa Rica last time out. 

Honduras team news

Key absences due to injury include the likes of Denil Maldonado, Edwin Rodriguez, Alexander Lopez and Julian Martinez.

Anthony Lozano, Rigoberto Rivas and Romell Quioto have all been on the scoresheet in recent qualification games.

Form

NIC
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/13
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

HON
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
0/5

Head-to-Head Record

NIC

Last 5 matches

HON

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

2

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

Useful links

