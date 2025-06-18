How to watch today's Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Netherlands and Ukraine, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands U21 face a must-win situation in order to make the 2025 Euro U21 Championship knockouts when they take on Ukraine U21 at Futbal Tatran Arena on Wednesday.

After a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Finland, Jong Oranje slipped to a 1-2 loss to Denmark, while Ukraine responded to their 2-3 defeat against Denmark with a 2-0 victory over Finland to enter the tie with a two-point advantage.

everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Netherlands U21 vs Ukraine U21 kick-off time

The Euro U21 Championship match between Netherlands and Ukraine will be played at Futbal Tatran Arena in Prešov, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Wednesday, June 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Netherlands U21 team news

With two goal involvements, Luciano Valente is the key element in midfield, with Ernest Poku part of a three-man front line.

Goalkeeper Robin Roefs will be aiming for his first clean sheet in this edition of Euro U21, likely to be shielded by a back four consisting of Devyne Rensch, Ryan Flamingo, Jorrel Hato and Ian Maatsen.

Ukraine U21 team news

Vladyslav Vanat and Maksym Ihorovych should be involved in the attack once again, alongside either Nazar Voloshyn or Vladyslav Veleten.

Captain Volodymyr Brazhko will be suspended after his red card in the Finland win, so Arseniy Batahov could slot in as Brazhko's replacement at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

