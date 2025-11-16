How to watch today's Napoli Women vs Inter Women Serie A Femminile game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Napoli Women and Inter Women will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A Femminile when the two sides clash at Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo on Sunday.

In their previous league games, Napoli faced a 1-0 loss at Lazio and Inter played out a 2-2 draw at home against Sassuolo.

How to watch Napoli Women vs Inter Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A Femminile match between Napoli and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Napoli Women vs Inter Women kick-off time

The Serie A Femminile match between Napoli and Inter will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo in Cercola, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Napoli Women team news

Captain Tecla Pettenuzzo will lead from the back, with a young midfield including the likes of Alessia Carcassi and Michela Giordano.

Cecilie Floe Nielsen is the opportunistic kind of striker Inter will need to keep a watch on, while Hannah Barker is another option in attack.

Inter Women team news

Belgian forward Tessa Wullaert will remain as Inter’s focal point in attack, with Lina Magull continuing as an inspiration through the middle.

Goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir will have to shake off the disappointment of scoring an own goal in the midweek Champions League loss against BK Hacken.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

