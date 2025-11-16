+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Serie A Femminile
team-logoS.S.D. Napoli Femminile
team-logoInter
STREAM LIVE ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Napoli Women vs Inter Women Serie A Femminile game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A Femminile match between Napoli and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli Women and Inter Women will seek to return to winning ways in Serie A Femminile when the two sides clash at Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo on Sunday.

In their previous league games, Napoli faced a 1-0 loss at Lazio and Inter played out a 2-2 draw at home against Sassuolo.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli Women vs Inter Women online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
Fox Soccer PlusWatch here

In the United States (US), the Serie A Femminile match between Napoli and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli Women vs Inter Women kick-off time

crest
Serie A Femminile - Serie A Femminile

The Serie A Femminile match between Napoli and Inter will be played at Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo in Cercola, Italy.

It will kick off at 3:30 am PT / 6:30 am ET on Sunday, November 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

S.S.D. Napoli Femminile vs Inter lineups

S.S.D. Napoli FemminileHome team crest

4-4-2

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestINT
1
B. Beretta
16
M. Henriksen
67
M. Giordano
32
B. Vergani
2
C. Brooks
23
M. Bellucci
8
K. Kozak
13
N. Muth
7
H. Barker
11
C. Floee
20
M. Troean
1
C. Runarsdottir
5
I. Andres
24
M. Milinkovic
4
C. Pleidrup
3
K. Bowen
10
L. Magull
27
H. Csiszar
16
M. Tomasevic
31
T. Wullaert
8
K. Vilhjalmsdottir
18
B. Glionna

4-3-3

INTAway team crest

NAP
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Sassarini

INT
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Piovani

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Napoli Women team news

Captain Tecla Pettenuzzo will lead from the back, with a young midfield including the likes of Alessia Carcassi and Michela Giordano.

Cecilie Floe Nielsen is the opportunistic kind of striker Inter will need to keep a watch on, while Hannah Barker is another option in attack.

Inter Women team news

Belgian forward Tessa Wullaert will remain as Inter’s focal point in attack, with Lina Magull continuing as an inspiration through the middle.

Goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir will have to shake off the disappointment of scoring an own goal in the midweek Champions League loss against BK Hacken.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

INT

0

Wins

1

Draw

4

Wins

4

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement