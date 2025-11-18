How to watch today's Mexico vs Portugal U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Aspire Zone (pitch 3) will see Mexico U17 versus Portugal U17 in a round of 16 game at the ongoing U17 World Cup on Tuesday.

While Mexico recorded a 7-6 (2-2 at full time) win against Argentina after penalties, the Portuguese are coming off a 2-1 victory over Belgium in the previous round of matches.

How to watch Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup match between Mexico and Portugal will be available to watch and stream online live through UNIVERSO and Telemundo.

Mexico U17 vs Portugal U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Mexico and Portugal will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 3) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico U17 team news

Atlas forward Luis Gamboa scored two crucial goals against Argentina that eventually led to taking the game to penalties.

Oscar Pineda, Jose Mancilla, Karin Hernandez, Juan Lopez and even goalkeeper Santiago Lopez scored in the shootout.

Portugal U17 team news

Anisio Cabral is a Golden Boot contender with five goals, including both the strikes in the Belgium win.

Martim Chelmik and Mauro Furtado will be paired at center-back, with Rafael Quintas linking play between defense and midfield.

