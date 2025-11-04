How to watch today's Liverpool vs Real Madrid Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liverpool will play host to Real Madrid in a Champions League league-phase encounter at Anfield on Tuesday.

The depleted Reds are coming off a 2-0 league win over Aston Villa, Xabi Alonso will face his former side as a fairly successful Los Blancos manager so far.

Real Madrid are on a six-game winning run across all competitions, having defeated Valencia 4-0 in La Liga over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, UniMás, TUDN, ViX and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid kick-off time

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be played at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Liverpool team news

Reds boss Arne Slot would welcome Ryan Gravenberch after the latter's recovery from an ankle injury, but Alexander Isak and Curtis Jones have both been dealing with groin problems of late.

Alisson Becker, Giovanni Leoni and Jeremie Frimpong are also ruled out.

While Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez were benched in the weekend win, Alexis Mac Allister and Andy Robertson are likely to keep their places in the squad.

Real Madrid team news

Alonso remains without injury, with absentees Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba at the back, while Franco Mastantuono is sidelined with a lower-body injury.

While Carvajal would normally return from a Champions League ban for this league-phase contest, he is now expected to be out until 2026. So Trent Alexander-Arnold will be looking to be at his best fitness to face his former club as Federico Valverde stands by.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links