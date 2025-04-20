How to watch today's Leicester vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news

Liverpool have eyes set on their 20th Premier League title when they take on the already-relegated Leicester side at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

The Reds recovered from a 3-2 loss at Fulham to defeat West Ham 2-1 on matchday 32, while the Foxes only managed to snap a nine-game losing run with a 2-2 draw at Brighton last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leicester vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Leicester and Liverpool will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Telemundo.

Leicester vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League King Power Stadium

The Premier League match between Leicester and Liverpool will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, April 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 7 A. Fatawu

93 J. Monga Injuries and Suspensions 2 J. Gomez

Leicester team news

Leicester boss Ruud van Nistelrooy could have Victor Kristiansen, Wout Faes and Jeremy Monga available for selection after the duo missed the Brighton draw, while Facundo Buonanotte is back in contention after he could not face his parent club last weekend.

Harry Winks and Abdul Fatawu are ruled out on disciplinary grounds and with a knee injury, respectively.

Liverpool team news

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Darwin Nunez could make the matchday squad after recovering from an ankle injury and illness, respectively, but Joe Gomez and Tyler Morton will remain sidelined due to their own concerns.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are in line to feature in the final third.

