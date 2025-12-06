How to watch today's Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rangers and Kilmarnock will aim to end their own winless streaks in the Scottish Premiership when they face off at BBSP Rugby Park on Saturday.

Coming off back-to-back draws against Falkirk and Dundee United, the Gers find themselves nine off adrift of joint leaders Hearts and Celtic.

Meanwhile, Killie have gone without a win for eight matches, but managed to pick up a point each against Dundee United and Hearts in their most recent outings.

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Rangers will be played at BBSP Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, December 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kilmarnock team news

As for the hosts, the likes of Djenairo Daniels, Jamie Brandon, Kyle Magennis, Matthew Kennedy and Max Stryjek are all sidelined by injuries.

Bruce Anderson is in contention for a start in midfield, while English forward Tyreece John-Jules leads the line of attack.

Rangers team news

Rangers are set to be without the injured lot of Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Mikey Moore, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo.

Nedim Bajrami could keep his place in the final third, with Mohammed Diomande likely to be introduced just behind center-forward Bojan Miovski.

