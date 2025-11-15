How to watch today's Kazakhstan vs Belgium World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Group J leaders Belgium are just one win away from sealing a spot in the 2026 World Cup and will visit already eliminated Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Following their dominant six-goal victory against the Kazakhs in September, the Red Devils will be keen on clinching qualification with a win at the Astana Arena.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Kazakhstan and Belgium will be played at Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Kazakhstan team news

The hosts will be missing the injured Kairat goalkeeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy and Dynamo Moscow winger Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov.

Zenit St Petersburg's Nuraly Alip will serve as captain from central defense, while Chelsea-bound teenager Dastan Satpaev is a potential starter up front.

Belgium team news

Notable absences include Romelu Lukaku and his Napoli teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who is also sidelined. Additionally, Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad due to an adductor injury.

In Courtois' absence, Matz Sels is set to start in goal, while either Leandro Trossard or Romeo Vermant are in line to lead the attack.

In defense, Lille right-back Thomas Meunier is unavailable as he must serve a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

