World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoKazakhstan
Astana Arena
team-logoBelgium
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Kazakhstan vs Belgium World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Kazakhstan and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group J leaders Belgium are just one win away from sealing a spot in the 2026 World Cup and will visit already eliminated Kazakhstan on Saturday.

Following their dominant six-goal victory against the Kazakhs in September, the Red Devils will be keen on clinching qualification with a win at the Astana Arena.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Kazakhstan vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Kazakhstan and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through FS1, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Kazakhstan vs Belgium kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. J
Astana Arena

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Kazakhstan and Belgium will be played at Astana Arena in Astana, Kazakhstan.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Kazakhstan vs Belgium lineups

KazakhstanHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestBEL
15
T. Anarbekov
3
N. Alip
6
A. Kassym
5
B. Kairov
11
Y. Vorogovsky
20
R. Orazov
7
G. Kenzhebek
10
M. Samorodov
9
I. Chesnokov
16
E. Tapalov
19
D. Satpaev
13
M. Sels
16
K. De Winter
3
A. Theate
2
J. Seys
21
T. Castagne
23
N. Raskin
17
C. De Ketelaere
18
A. Onana
20
H. Vanaken
11
J. Doku
10
L. Trossard

4-2-3-1

BELAway team crest

KAZ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • T. Baysufinov

BEL
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Garcia

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Kazakhstan team news

The hosts will be missing the injured Kairat goalkeeper Aleksandr Zarutskiy and Dynamo Moscow winger Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov.

Zenit St Petersburg's Nuraly Alip will serve as captain from central defense, while Chelsea-bound teenager Dastan Satpaev is a potential starter up front.

Belgium team news

Notable absences include Romelu Lukaku and his Napoli teammate Kevin De Bruyne, who is also sidelined. Additionally, Thibaut Courtois has withdrawn from the squad due to an adductor injury.

In Courtois' absence, Matz Sels is set to start in goal, while either Leandro Trossard or Romeo Vermant are in line to lead the attack.

In defense, Lille right-back Thomas Meunier is unavailable as he must serve a one-match ban for accumulated yellow cards.

Form

KAZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BEL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
20/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

KAZ

Last 5 matches

BEL

0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

1

Goals scored

17
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

