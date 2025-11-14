+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Japan vs South Africa U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U17 World Cup match between Japan and South Africa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Japan U17 and South Africa U17 will face off in Saturday's U17 World Cup round of 32 tie at Aspire Zone - pitch 3.

The Asian side edged Portugal 2-1 to finish atop Group B, while the 3-1 loss to Italy forced South Africa to settle for a runners-up finish in Group A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Japan U17 vs South Africa U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the World Cup round 32 match between Japan and South Africa will be available to watch and stream online live through FIFA+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Japan U17 vs South Africa U17 kick-off time

crest
World Cup U17 - Final Stage

The U17 World Cup round 32 match between Japan and South Africa will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 3) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Saturday, November 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Japan U17 team news

Takeshi Wada and Taiga Seguchi were the scorers in the Portugal win.

In other team news, Kaiji Chonan will be suspended as the midfielder saw red in the same game. So Futa Takeno may slot in on the right side.

South Africa U17 team news

Shaun Els and Emile Witbooi will aim to bag their third goals at the tournament.

It is to be seen if Sive Pama returns at right-back or Abulele Dlekedla continues in the position.

Form

JPN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

RSA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
4/5

