How to watch today's Italy vs Uzbekistan U17 World Cup last-16 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On Tuesday, Italy U17 will take on Uzbekistan U17 in a last-16 U17 World Cup game at Aspire Zone (pitch 8).

While the Italians overcame Czechia 2-0 in the round of 32, the White Wolves overcame Croatia 4-3 via penalties.

The winners will face either Uganda or Burkina Faso in the quarter-finals.

How to watch Italy U17 vs Uzbekistan U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup last-16 match between Italy and Uzbekistan will be available to watch and stream online live through FS2 and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Italy U17 vs Uzbekistan U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup last-16 match between Italy and Uzbekistan will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 8) in Doha, Qatar.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy U17 team news

Borussia Dortmund's Samuele Inacio will be looking to add to his four-goal tally at the tournament.

Valerio Maccaroni was impressive and scored off the bench last time out, with Roma team-mate Antonio Arena finding the target earlier in the second half.

Uzbekistan U17 team news

Winger Sadriddin Khasanov scored the opening goal in the 1-1 draw and then wrapped it up with a winning penalty strike against Croatia.

Goalkeeper Ibrokhim Shokirov saw out two of the penalties during the shoot.

