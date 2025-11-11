How to watch today's Ireland vs Paraguay U17 World Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ireland U17 will take on Paraguay U17 in the third and final round of the U17 World Cup group stage at Aspire Zone (pitch 5) on Tuesday.

The European outfit humbled Panama 4-1 before managing a comeback 2-1 victory over Uzbekistan, while the South Americans lost and won against the Uzbeks and their fellow continentals by a 2-1 margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ireland U17 vs Paraguay U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the U17 World Cup match between Ireland and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Telemundo.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ireland U17 vs Paraguay U17 kick-off time

The U17 World Cup match between Ireland and Paraguay will be played at Aspire Zone (pitch 5) in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 5:30 am PT / 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ireland U17 team news

Alex Noonan will continue as the first-choice goalkeeper, with Vinnie Leonard and Oisin McDonagh likely to be paired at the heart of defence.

Among the two Noonans who play for Shamrock Rovers, but not brothers, Michael Noonan is set to lead the line of attack alongside Jaden Umeh and Max Kovalevskis.

Paraguay U17 team news

Midfielder Alan Ledesma faces a risk of suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards, so Diego Ruiz could be handed a start from the onset here.

Mauricio De Carvalho is a strong contender to continue at the tip of the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links