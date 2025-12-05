How to watch today's Hull City vs Middlesbrough Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Middlesbrough travels to the MKM Stadium on Friday to face Hull City in Championship.

Currently second on the standings table but 10 points adrift leaders Coventry City, Boro will be aiming for back-to-back wins under new boss Kim Hellberg. Meanwhile, Hull are off the top six by just a point.

How to watch Hull City vs Middlesbrough online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Hull City vs Middlesbrough kick-off time

Championship - Championship The MKM Stadium

The Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough will be played at MKM Stadium in Hull, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Friday, December 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Hull vs Middlesbrough Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Jakirovic Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Hellberg

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Hull City team news

It is expected that Cody Drameh, Kasey Palmer, Liam Millar and Oli McBurnie will remain unavailable due to their respective injury issues. Charlie Hughes will also be absent.

In positive news, John Lundstram marked his return from injury as a substitute last time out and will aim to start alongside Amir Hadziahmetovic in midfield.

Joe Gelhardt should continue to feature in the final third.

Middlesbrough team news

Due to injuries, Hellberg will be without defensive options such as George Edmundson, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Luke Ayling. So Matt Targett and Alfie Jones would partner at center-back, with Alex Bangura playing on the left.

Alan Browne and Hayden Hackney will paired in midfield, with Sontje Hansen, Morgan Whittaker and Delano Burgzorg starting behind Tommy Conway in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

