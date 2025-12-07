+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fulham vs Crystal Palace Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham are set to play hosts to Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage on Sunday in Premier League.

Marco Silva's men nearly completed a second half comeback in the 4-5 loss to Manchester City in the midweek, while Palace picked up a 0-1 win at Burnley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be available to watch and stream online live on DirecTV Stream and Sling TV.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fulham vs Crystal Palace kick-off time

The Premier League match between Fulham and Crystal Palace will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Probable lineups

FulhamHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestCRY
1
B. Leno
2
K. Tete
5
J. Andersen
30
R. Sessegnon
3
C. Bassey
8
H. Wilson
17
A. Iwobi
32
E. Smith Rowe
16
S. Berge
19
S. Chukwueze
7
R. Jimenez
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
6
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
10
Y. Pino
2
D. Munoz
3
T. Mitchell
19
W. Hughes
18
D. Kamada
20
A. Wharton
14
J. Mateta

3-4-2-1

CRYAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Silva

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Fulham team news

The Cottagers will be missing Antonee Robinson and Rodrigo Muniz due to injury issues.

Meanwhile, Samuel Chukwueze continued to thrive off the bench on Tuesday, making him a potential candidate to start ahead of Harry Wilson in the final third.

Crystal Palace team news

Ismaila Sarr remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad, Caleb Kporha and Rio Cardines are also ruled out through injuries, while left-back Borna Sosa "might be available" according to manager Oliver Glasner.

With Daichi Kamada filling in for Sarr against Burnley, Justin Devenny and Romain Esse remain options to support Jean-Philippe Mateta up front.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

CRY

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

3

Goals scored

6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

