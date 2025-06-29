How to watch today's England Women vs Jamaica Women friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the women's international friendly match between England and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women will be involved in their final friendly game, which will be against Jamaica Women at King Power Stadium on Sunday, before the Lionesses defend their Euro 2025 crown in Switzerland.

With their 2-1 loss to Spain, Sarina Wiegman's side lost their opportunity to enter the Nations League Finals. Meanwhile, Jamaica were beaten 4-0 in a friendly against USWNT earlier in the month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England Women vs Jamaica Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the women's international friendly match between England and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and CBS Sports Network.

England Women vs Jamaica Women kick-off time

The women's international friendly match between England and Jamaica will be played at King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, June 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Although Lauren James is back in the mix, Wiegman is likely to start a strong lineup that could be similar to the Spain loss and more or less will be the side that faces France in their opening Euro 2025 game.

Hannah Hampton is in line to be awarded the gloves following Mary Earps' retirement, while the likes of Jess Carter, Khiara Keating and Anna Moorhouse will also push for involvement.

Leah Williamson and Alessia Russo are among the ones certain to start, while there will be other spots to compete for in the squad.

Jamaica Women team news

The Reggae Girlz will be missing a few big names, including Manchester City forward Bunny Shaw. Apart from Chelsea goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer and Benfica forward Jody Brown, Liverpool's Taylor Hinds and Drew Spence of Tottenham are also among the notable absentees.

Liya Brooks could start in goal, with Allyson Swaby at the heart of defense. Atlanta Primus, Olufolasade Adamolekun and Vyan Sampson are likely to feature in midfield, while Kayla McKenna is a strong contender to start up front.

