How to watch today's England vs Senegal friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly match between England and Senegal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a less-than-stellar performance against Andorra, England will be aiming for a significant improvement in their upcoming friendly match against Senegal when the sides clash at The City Ground on Tuesday.

The Three Lions will also be keen to continue their winning streak under Thomas Tuchel. Meanwhile, Senegal will be looking to extend their impressive run of 23 games without a loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Senegal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the international friendly match between England and Senegal will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

England vs Senegal kick-off time

Friendlies - Friendlies City Ground, Nottingham

The international friendly match between England and Senegal will be played at The City Ground in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England team news

Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa had to withdraw before the Andorra game due to a minor injury, while Bukayo Saka is being assessed after missing Saturday's match due to a fitness concern, and Conor Gallagher's participation is also uncertain following his absence.

It looks like Tuchel is planning to make several changes to the starting lineup from the Andorra game. This could mean opportunities for players like Dean Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon.

Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah could be handed his debut for the national team.

Senegal team news

Senegal will be without Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, who is sidelined with a muscle issue. Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane will not be available for selection as he has requested to be omitted from the squad for personal reasons.

In terms of team selection, Edouard Mendy is likely to start in goal. Kalidou Koulibaly and Moussa Niakhate are both strong candidates to feature in the center of the defense. Idrissa Gueye, Lamine Camara, Ismaila Sarr and Nicolas Jackson are also in contention for starts.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match SEN 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins England 3 - 0 Senegal 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

