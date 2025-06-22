How to watch today's Denmark U21 vs France U21 Euro U21 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Euro U21 Championship match between Denmark and France, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark U21 and France U21 are set for a faceoff in the 2025 Euro U21 Championship quarterfinals at Futbal Tatran Arena on Sunday.

Both sides recorded a similar run of results in the group stages, where they gathered seven points from three games. However, the Danes topped Group D, while Les Bleuets finished second to Portugal on goal difference in Group C.

The winners of this match will face either Germany or Italy in the semi-finals.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Denmark U21 vs France U21 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Denmark and France will be available to watch and stream live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Denmark U21 vs France U21 kick-off time

EURO U21 - Final Stage Tatran Stadion

The Euro U21 Championship quarter-final match between Denmark and France will be played at Futbal Tatran Arean in Presov, Slovakia.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Denmark U21 team news

Oliver Provstgaard, William Osula and Anton Gaaei, who were all rested last time out, should be handed starts. Osula could face competition from Conrad Harder for the starting striker position.

On the defensive end, Cremonese goalkeeper Andreas Jungdal will be in goal, supported by a centre-back pairing of Lazio's Provstgaard and Udinese's Thomas Kristensen.

France U21 team news

Goalkeeper Guillaume Restes, RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba, and Tottenham Hotspur's new signing Mathys Tel are all expected to be recalled to the XI.

In the attack, Villarreal's Thierno Barry and Matthis Abline of Nantes are strong contenders to lead the line, while Djaoui Cisse might retain his position in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links